Russia not ruling out West preparing provocation in Donbas: Deputy envoy to UN

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said he does not rule out that the West is preparing to stage a provocation in Donbas to use as a pretext to accuse Russia of an invasion, but hopes it will have enough prudence to avoid taking this step.

"I would not reject such a scenario, it can be seen in the groundless hysteria that is being stoked around the presence of our troops on our own territory," Polyanskiy told Sputnik. "However, I hope that our Western colleagues will have the prudence not to go for such a scheme."

Polyanskiy also said the persistence with which some countries continue to promote false or unverified information is "very alarming," greatly increasing the risk of a military provocation. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor