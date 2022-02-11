Russia not ruling out West preparing provocation in Donbas: Deputy envoy to UN
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said he does not rule out that the West is preparing to stage a provocation in Donbas to use as a pretext to accuse Russia of an invasion, but hopes it will have enough prudence to avoid taking this step.
"I would not reject such a scenario, it can be seen in the groundless hysteria that is being stoked around the presence of our troops on our own territory," Polyanskiy told Sputnik. "However, I hope that our Western colleagues will have the prudence not to go for such a scheme."
Polyanskiy also said the persistence with which some countries continue to promote false or unverified information is "very alarming," greatly increasing the risk of a military provocation. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
