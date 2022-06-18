Russia: Woman attacked and killed by about 20 cats

A shocking incident took place in Russia. A woman was attacked and killed by about 20 cats here. The cats bit the woman so hard that she died. Police found her body two weeks later. There was only part of her body left.

A colleague of the woman concerned had informed the police about her disappearance. In it, she was told she could not communicate with her boss. This was followed by a search operation. Police found the woman's half-eaten body in her home. Her body was then surrounded by hungry cats. Police say the woman died two weeks ago. Because her body was beginning to rot. The incident took place in the Bataysk region of Rostov, Russia.

Speaking on the occasion, the animal rescue expert said, "These cats were left alone in the house for two weeks. They had nothing to eat. The cats were starving.

The cats that killed the woman are famous all over the world. People love to keep them at home. In general, their behavior is very mild. According to experts, the cats committed this violent act out of hunger.