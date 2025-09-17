Moscow [Russia] September 17 (ANI/Izvestia): The Air Defence forces destroyed the drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) over several districts of the Rostov region. This was announced on September 17 by the acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar.

"The air defence forces repelled an enemy air attack at night, destroying and intercepting UAVs in Chertkovsky, Kuibyshevsky and Dubovsky districts," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

It is noted that there are no casualties. Information about the consequences is being clarified. (ANI/Izvestia)

