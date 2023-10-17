Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in China

Beijing [China], October 17 : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday arrived in Beijing for a two-day visit to China.

Putin who flew into the Beijing Capital International Airport today is in China on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinpng. He is set to participate in the third 'Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF)' and hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, Russian news agency TASS reported.

The Russian President will also meet with his Vietnamese counterpart Vo Van Thuong, Thailand Prime Minister Settha Thavisin, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith who are all participating in the forum.

Furthermore, Putin on Tuesday will attend the official meeting ceremony with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, heads of delegations participating in the 'Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).' The main events of the forum will take place on October 18. Putin will attend its opening ceremony of the forum.

On Wednesday, Putin is scheduled to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing, Russian President's advisor Yuri Ushakov said, TASS reported. Putin had also attended the two previous forums in 2017 and 2019.

According to Ushakov, the meeting between two leaders will be held in a friendly and frank manner. He said that Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will discuss "current problems of bilateral practical cooperation and the international agenda, including issues of forming a more equitable polar multipolar world order."

Previously, the two leaders had met in Moscow during Xi Jinping's visit to Russia in March. Earlier in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China to participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, TASS reported.

During his current visit to China, Putin will hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the forum. After concluding his visit to China, Putin will speak about the outcomes of his trip.

