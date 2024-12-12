Russia's navy chief announces upgrade to naval nuclear forces

Moscow, Dec 12 Russia has modernized the naval component of the country's strategic nuclear forces, Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev said on Thursday at an international Arctic forum in Saint Petersburg.

Moiseyev said that the naval nuclear forces are based in the Arctic and the eastern region of Kamchatka while emphasising that their combat readiness is currently at its highest modernization level.

"The presence of this group (of forces), which addresses important global geopolitical tasks, should place responsibility on all participants in this region," the navy chief noted, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It should inevitably heighten the sense of responsibility for everyone without exception, for us, of course... as well as those who seek to escalate tensions in the region," he said, adding that the naval nuclear forces will remain a guarantor of Russia's national security at the global level.

Moiseyev further noted that the United States and countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have ramped up their military activity in the Arctic, focusing on training troops in harsh conditions, expanding their naval operations, and boosting aerial and naval reconnaissance.

The alliance's growing military presence in the Arctic further reflects its intention to contain Russia's dominance in the region "by all possible means," he added.

Earlier this month, a Russian navy fleet consisting of four vessels visited China's eastern port city of Qingdao for a five-day friendly trip.

The Russian Navy has also held extensive military exercises involving its Baltic, Northern, and Pacific Fleets, as well as the Caspian Flotilla.

Approximately 300 surface ships, boats, submarines, and support vessels, around 50 aircraft, more than 200 pieces of military and special equipment, and over 20,000 military personnel and civilian staff from various units and formations participated in one such naval exercise, earlier this year.

