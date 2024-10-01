Safaa Ahmed, Well-Known Television Anchor, Killed in Israeli Strike on Syria

A well-known television anchor and Syrian journalist, Safaa Ahmed, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus in Syria, news agency SANS reported. According to the report, two others also died along with the journalist in an overnight offence attack by the Israeli military.

Israel has also been striking other targets in the Middle East at the same time as it launches its ground offensive in southern Lebanon, targeting the Hezbollah group. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has raided several villages in the region, targeting Hezbollah military infrastructure near its border under Operation 'Northern Arrows'.

Syrian Journalist and TV presenter Safaa Ahmed was killed in the Israeli airstrikes on Damascus last night.



The Syrian defence ministry said the Israeli military targeted Damascus with drones and planes at around 2 am local time from the "direction of the occupied Golan Heights." Videos posted to social media and geolocated by CNN show that an explosion took place next to Syria's Telecom building, west of the city's military airport.

The ministry said in a statement, adding that three civilians and nine others were injured as a result of the strike. However, it is not clear if this is the location where Ahmed or the others were killed, and the location of their death was not reported by SANA.