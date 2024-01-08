Sales of petroleum products rise to 7-month high

New Delhi, Jan 8 India's consumption of petroleum products rose to a seven-month high in December to about 20.05 million metric tons, according to data compiled by the Petroleum Ministry.

Total consumption rose by 6.2 per cent from 18.89 million tons in November and was 2.6 per cent higher than the corresponding figure for December last year.

Sales of diesel, mainly used in the transport and farm sectors increased by 0.9 per cent month-on-month to 7.6 million tons. However, petrol sales fell by 4.5 per cent in December to 2.99 million tons compared to the previous month.

LPG sales rose by 5.6 per cent to 2.63 million tons as more households are shifting to the clean gas from firewood nationwide.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, jumped by 12.9 per cent from November reflecting the increase in construction in big highway projects that has gathered momentum.

Naphtha sales jumped by 27.9 per cent to 1.33 million tons while fuel oil recorded a 9.6 per cent increase in December.

