Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G now available in India

New Delhi, Dec 27 Samsung has brought Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones to India with striking features in the mid-range segment.

Galaxy A15 5G (in Blue Black, Blue and Light Blue colours) will cost Rs 22,499 for (8GB+256GB) and and Rs 19,499 (8GB+128GB) variants.

Galaxy A25 5G (in Blue Black, Blue and Yellow colours) will come for Rs 29,999 (8GB+256GB) and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Both the devices come with cash back offers with SBI cards.

Galaxy A25 5G offers Super-AMOLED display with Vision Booster technology, Exynos 1280 processor, 50MP triple camera setup that comes with a host of photo-editing features, a 5000mAh battery and security tools like Knox Vault.

"Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G take the stellar legacy of Galaxy A series forward with a superior camera and a host of awesome photo-editing features for users to capture and edit on-the-go and produce professional level creations,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy A15 5G, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, is the successor of Galaxy A14 5G, India’s no.1 selling 5G smartphone, according to Counterpoint Research.

Galaxy A15 5G sports a glastic back panel with haze finish, while Galaxy A25 5G’s glossy prism pattern back panel.

The device offers 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, enhanced with Vision Booster, creates smooth, bright and vivid viewing experiences with 90Hz refresh rate and a low blue light display for eye comfort.

Galaxy A15 5G sports a 50MP triple camera setup with VDIS to reduce blur or distortion in videos from unsteady or shaky movements.

Galaxy A25 5G features a 50MP (OIS) triple camera setup to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. The device has a 13MP front camera for crisp and clear selfies.

Both Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G get the all-new Samsung Wallet, which lets consumers enjoy a seamless experience to store IDs and redefine payments convenience, said the company.

