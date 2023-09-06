Sanchi Rai, Shivin Narang to feature in 'Tere Liye Main' music video

Mumbai, Sep 6 Actress Sanchi Rai is all set to feature along with Shivin Narang in the upcoming music video titled ‘Tere Liye Main’. The song is a romantic number. The actress promised that the song will make the audience relive the cute movements that they have shared with their loved ones.

On Wednesday, Sanchi took to her social media and gave hints to all her admirers by sharing some steamy romantic photos with Shivin in which Sanchi is seen donning a pink silk saree and pink sleeveless blouse that flaunting her toned midriff and sensuous curves, whereas Shivin is seen in a black shirt and black pants. She wrote, "Coming Soon #tereliyemain"

Talking about the song, Sanchi said: "There's a reason love and relationship have been written about so much and they continue because I feel we all are big romantics at heart and my new song with Shivin Narang Tere Liye Main is for all the romantics out there. I am sure once you see the song, it will make you fall in love and make you relieve the cute movements that you have shared with your loved ones."

On working with Shiving Narang, Sanchi said: “Shivin and I collaborated for the first time for this music video and I had an amazing time shooting for him. He is a complete box of entertainment. And in a short span of time, we gelled up well and became good friends. I am really hoping that the audience love our chemistry and I am looking for the song to be released soon as we have completed the shoot in Chandigarh's beautiful location. So stay tuned.”

