Mumbai, Dec 9 Amid media reports of casting Sara Ali Khan for Triptii Dimri’s much-hyped role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer action drama ‘Animal’, an insider has debunked the rumours and revealed that the ‘Kedarnath’ star never even auditioned for the movie.

According to the viral media reports, there was a buzz that Sara was considered for Triptii’s role of Zoya Wahab Riaz in ‘Animal’. The reports said that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was not ‘excited’ with Sara's audition, and found Triptii better suited for the portrayal of Zoya.

Now, putting rumours to rest, an industry insider revealed: “Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for ‘Animal’.”

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The flick revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh (Anil) and his son Arjun Singh (Ranbir).

Triptii has created a big impact with a small role in ‘Animal’. The film is filled with violence, romance, and intimacy. With polarised views on the film, does she feel the film was misogynistic?

The actress told IANS: “I think cinema is about free artistic expression, and it should be that way.”

Sara was last seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. She next has ‘Murder Mubarak’ opposite Vijay Varma, ‘Metro in Dino’ with Aditya Roy Kapoor, and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

