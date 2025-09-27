Scholars, Sangha Members discuss Buddhism at a Forum in Kalmykia, Russia

Kalmykia [Russia], September 27 : The 3rd International Buddhist Forum "The Buddhist World in the New Millennium" taking place in Kalmykia, Russia, has brought together spiritual leaders and guests from over 35 countries, including India, Mongolia, Laos, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Nepal, Thailand, Bangladesh, Vietnam, with more than 2000 participants in all from these countries.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) are also showcasing a pictorial exhibition, titled "The life and teachings of Buddha", tracing his journey from birth to his Great Demise, the Mahaparinirbbana and his teachings.

IBC will also hold a demonstration on an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Norbu, in the Russian language, a virtual technology that provides a comprehensive understanding of Buddha Dhamma. It is called Norbu- the Kalyana Mitta, a Spiritual Friend. IBC is the global patron of Norbu.

The Forum officially opened with a gala ceremony held at Nomad's Camp, Elista, the capital of Kalmykia, on September 25.

The three-day conference, September 25-28, will explore Buddhism's evolving role amid global transformations, emphasising its spiritual, social, cultural, and economic relevance, especially in Russia's Buddhist regions like Kalmykia, Buryatia, and Tuva. While Kalmykia and Buryatia witnessed the arrival of Buddhism in the 17th century, Buddhism arrived in Tuva in the 18th century. All three Republics follow a strong Gelug tradition, and young monks from these Republics study in different Indian monasteries.

At the inauguration, a special message from Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, was read out by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Chernyshenko, followed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Viktorovich Lavrov. They welcomed the international guests and reiterated that "in an era of rapid global transformations, Buddhist teaching is finding its role in the modern world."

In his opening address, Shajin Lama welcomed guests from around the world and emphasised the symbolism of the number `Three' in Buddhism, representing the Three Jewels: the Buddha, the Dharma (teachings), and the Sangha (community).

He noted that the Forum is a platform for interfaith and intercultural dialogue rooted in mutual respect, especially in a diverse and multi-confessional nation like Russia.

Highlighting the role of Buddhism in promoting peace, harmony, and creation, he echoed President Vladimir Putin's recognition of Buddhism as a traditional and respected religion in the Russian Federation.

High-ranking regional leaders and prominent Buddhists were among the key speakers at the opening ceremony.

These included Head of the Republic of Kalmykia (Shajin Lama of Kalmykia) - Batu Khasikov; Head of the Republic of Buryatia - Geshe Tenzin Choydak; Head of the Republic of Tuva - Alexey Tsydenov, among others. The delegates were also addressed by prominent monks from China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia and Nepal.

The first plenary session on "The Development of Buddhism in Russia" highlighted Buddhism's vital role in Russian society, where it serves as a unifying force across diverse regions and communities, helping to preserve traditional, spiritual, and moral values.

Experts discussed the future trajectory of Russian Buddhism, including ways to honour the contributions of Buddhist communities in national defence during historical and recent conflicts, and strategies to strengthen connections between traditional Buddhist regions and emerging urban communities in European Russia.

The second theme, The Influence of Buddhist Values on the Choice of Economic Priorities, focused on how core Buddhist principles, such as non-violence, compassion, and wisdom, can reshape economic thinking. It explored how Buddhist ethics could inspire alternative economic models that foster resilient, compassionate communities.

Overall, Speakers highlighted the need to preserve traditional values in a digitalised, secular world while promoting ethical responses to modern challenges and fostering intercultural dialogue. Discussions were also held on how the younger generation could benefit from modern technology.

A major focus was Buddhist education, with consensus around an eight-year curriculum and the importance of translating teachings into accessible Russian. The integration of Buddhism into state-supported systems was marked by the 2022 creation of the Fund for the Promotion of Buddhist Education and Research, aiming to expand academic programs and media outreach.

Interfaith harmony was celebrated, with stories of personal transformation through martial arts and philosophy.

Pilgrimage and tourism were recognised as a growing sector, deepening spiritual understanding and boosting local economies. The forum's logoa meditating Buddha on a lotus with tech-inspired rootssymbolised Buddhism's adaptability in the digital age.

Overall, the session affirmed Buddhism as a dynamic force for compassion, unity, and resilience in the modern world.

Eminent monks who have been associated with IBC for a long time are also participating in the conference. These include Sayadaw Ashin Nyanissara, Sangha Raja of the Shwekyin Buddhist Order (Myanmar), Khenpo Ugen Namgyel, Vice-President of the IBC from Bhutan, and Geshe Yonten from Russia.

Several scholars associated with IBC are also presenting at the conference.

These include Baatr Kitinov, Leading Research Fellow, Division of Oriental History, Institute of Oriental Studies; Professor Ranjana Mukhopadhyaya, Senior Professor, University of Delhi, expert in Far Eastern studies; Sasaki Ricardo, Teacher, Spiritual Director Nalanda Centre for Buddhist Studies; Chandan Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of History, University of Delhi; expert in Buddhist Studies and International Relations. These monks and academicians are regular participants at major Buddhist events organised by the IBC and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor