Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders to appear before Cypher Joint Inquiry Team

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 : In line with a decision made by a cabinet subcommittee, senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, will testify before a Joint Inquiry Team (JIT) led by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday, The Express Tribune reported.

The JIT is carrying out an investigation on the direction of the cabinet which alleges that former prime minister Imran Khan, his associates, and his former principal secretary prejudiced the national security and interest of the state by directly revealing classified information—a diplomatic cypher—without proper authorization, The Express Tribune reported.

It also accuses them of misuse and unauthorized retention of the cypher telegram.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI vice chairman and former foreign minister will appear before the team at 11 am on Monday at the FIA’s headquarters in the federal capital.

Asad Umar, former PTI secretary-general, will appear before the team at noon, The Express Tribune reported.

The JIT has also issued notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who has been asked to appear before the probe panel on Tuesday at noon.

On March 27, 2022, ahead of a vote of no-trust that resulted in his ouster, Imran Khan pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd attending a massive public meeting in Islamabad, claiming it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government, The Express Tribune reported.

Addressing the nation on March 31, 2022, the former premier discussed the "threat letter" that purportedly showed “evidence” of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government.

Then, in what appeared to be a slip of the tongue, he had named the United States as the country behind the threat. "...the letter stated that the no-confidence motion was being tabled even before it was filed, which means the opposition was in contact with them," he alleged.

He said the memo was against him, not against the government. "...it stated that Pakistan will be forgiven if the no-confidence motion passes. If not, there will be consequences."

Imran Khan claimed it was an "official letter that was communicated to Pakistan's ambassador, who was taking notes during the meeting."

Last week, on July 19, former prime minister Imran Khan's then-principal secretary Azam Khan allegedly gave testimony before a magistrate, terming the US cypher a "conspiracy" used by the former PM "for creating a narrative against establishment and opposition."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor