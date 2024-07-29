Services disrupted as fibre optic network in France sabotaged yet again: French authorities

Paris, July 29 Several acts of vandalism have disrupted the internet services across France, various reports emerging from the country, which is hosting the 2024 Olympic Games, said Monday afternoon.

Quoting local police, the French media revealed that the fibre optic networks of several operators were "sabotaged" overnight even though Paris may not have been directly affected.

This is the second such act reported from the country in the last few days after the French National Railway Company SNCF revealed last Friday that it was the victim of "several simultaneous malicious acts affecting the LGV Atlantique, Est and Nord".

As traffic on French hi-speed trains was disrupted on three routes, SNCF CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou reportedly said that the perpetrators had set fire to gutters where many optical fibers run.

"Over the last 24 hours, Free recorded 291 mobile outages and 2,212 internet outages on its fixed network throughout the country," said another French telecommunications company FREE on Monday morning.

The French government remains on high alert as athletes and spectators from all over the world have arrived in Paris for the Games.

