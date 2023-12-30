Shabir Ahluwalia dons female avatar: Refrained from caricaturising look or mannerisms

New Delhi, Dec 30 Actor Shabir Ahluwalia will be seen transforming himself physically into a female avatar for the upcoming sequence of the show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, and shared how this transition will elevate the drama quotient in the storyline.

The mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan has an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty).

In the recent episodes audiences have seen Mohan’s voice gradually change, his eyes turn bloodshot, his fingers with nail paint on and all of this has left Radha and his family members completely perplexed. What lies in store for the audiences in the upcoming track is bound to give audiences goosebumps, as fans of Shabir will see their favourite actor transform into a female avatar.

Adding a layer of authenticity, Shabir has gone above and beyond in playing this never seen before avatar to the hilt. This bold transformation of Mohan’s persona promises to revolutionise the plot, land the big revelation impactfully and flip the tale on its head.

Talking about the same, Shabir said: “A lot of actors have cross-dressed at some point in their careers, but it has usually been for comic relief. In contrast, my character’s transition into a female avatar will elevate the drama quotient and the intensity of a much-awaited highpoint in the plot.”

“I’ve embraced it as a challenge, giving it my all. I have refrained in not caricaturizing the look or mannerisms but playing it with subtlety and restraint. I hope I've done justice to the script, and the audience feels the impact of this gripping sequence,” added the ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.

