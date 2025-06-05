"Shared concern about rising global terror": Ravi Shankar Prasad in Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], June 5 : All-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met Peter De Roover, President of the Chamber of Representatives (lower house) of the Federal Parliament of Belgium, and said that concerns were shared regarding rising global terror.

He said that Roover expressed solidarity for the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives, while also recalling the terror attack that occurred in Belgium in 2016.

"He shared his concern about the rising global terror, and there were many other members. He recalled the terror attack of 2016, which occurred in Belgium. We are grateful for the way they have expressed solidarity for the terror attack in Pahalgam," Prasad told ANI.

Roover, a member of the New Flemish Alliance, said there was a need to find avenues to organise since countries were dealing with regional and global conflicts.

"I am glad that we had this conversation. As my colleague said, we are not only coping with regional conflicts, but we are also coping with global conflicts... We must find ways to organise ourselves so that we can have a democratic way of having different points of view, but never let weapons decide, and that's the difference between terrorism and democracy," he told ANI.

Earlier, all-party delegation interacted with several quarters of the society in Belgium to convey India's stance against terrorism, the details of which were shared by the Embassy of India in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to the Embassy, the delegation, which is visiting Brussels, was received by Ambassador Saurabh Kumar upon arrival at the Airport on June 3.

On June 4, the delegation commenced its programme by paying floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassya solemn reaffirmation of India's enduring commitment to the principles of peace, non-violence, and universal brotherhood. Earlier, the Ambassador briefed the delegation.

The delegation visited the European Parliament, where it engaged with members of the European Parliament (MEPs), including from the Delegation for Relations with India, the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), and the Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE).

The delegation briefed MEPs in detail about the cross-border terrorism directed against India, including the recent heinous attack in Pahalgam, as well as about Operation Sindoor and our policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The discussions focused on enhancing India-EU strategic cooperation, particularly in counter-terrorism. Discussions also focused on broader India-EU ties, high-level engagements, and the deepening Parliamentary exchanges. MEPS condemned the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and India's right to defend itself and bring to justice the perpetrators, the Embassy noted in its statement.

Earlier in the day, the delegation interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, who expressed their deep solidarity with India's strong and principled stance against terrorism and its zero-tolerance policy. The delegation underscored the vital role of the diaspora in amplifying India's voice on the global stage.

The Embassy also highlighted in its statement that the delegation also had a productive exchange of views with some of Brussel's leading think-tanks and members of the strategic community. There was a good appreciation of India's stance on terrorism and Operation Sindoor, and exchange of views on India's expectations of the EU.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor