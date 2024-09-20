Sharjah Investment Forum 2024 draws over 5,000 attendees, leading way into future of smart economies

Sharjah [UAE], September 20 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Investment Forum 2024 (SIF) has successfully concluded two days of knowledge-packed sessions, workshops, and opportune networking between stakeholders across multiple industries, leaving a lasting impression on the global investment community. With an impressive turnout of over 5,000 attendees, including high-profile government officials, visionary entrepreneurs, and industry pioneers, the forum transformed the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre into a bustling hub of discussion and collaboration.

Under the compelling theme "A Futuristic Vision for Smart Economies," SIF 2024 effectively showcased Sharjah's strategic position as a prime opportunity for foreign direct investment while igniting discussions on harnessing cutting-edge technologies to drive sustainable economic growth in an ever-evolving world.

During the forum a major announcement was made regarding the future of business, through the unveiling of the world's first AI-powered trade licence service, marking a significant milestone in the global entrepreneurial realm. This pioneering initiative developed in collaboration with the Sharjah FDI Office, Microsoft, and Sharjah Publishing City empowers entrepreneurs and investors to complete the entire licensing process in under five minutes, redefining the concept of speed and efficiency. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, the system accelerates business establishment and enhances flexibility across diverse sectors, positioning Sharjah as a leader in foreign direct investment (FDI) and innovation.

The event was graced by a diverse array of participants, including government leaders, business moguls, and industry experts. Over the two-day forum, more than 80 main and side activities were held, featuring insightful panel discussions, inspiring keynote speeches, and interactive workshops. Topics ranged from the transformative power of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, to brand strategies, best business practices and investment trajectories. These knowledge-packed activities aimed to inspire and divulge actionable strategies to enhance success in a rapidly evolving market.

Another one of the forum's highlights was the Investors' Lounge, which provided an exclusive platform for networking among local and international investors, facilitating meaningful dialogues between decision-makers and opportunities to forge strategic partnerships between stakeholders.

SIF 2024 has successfully set the stage for future collaborations aimed at driving economic diversification and innovation in Sharjah and beyond. With its focus on smart economies, the forum has cemented itself as a prominent event in the MENA region's investment calendar, paving the way for continued growth and prosperity in the years to come. (ANI/WAM)

