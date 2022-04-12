Shehbaz Sharif scraps 2 weekly-offs for govt offices on first day as Pakistan PM

Newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his first day in office on Tuesday reduced two weekly off-days in government office to one and also advanced government office timings by two hours, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. The official timings in government offices started from 10:00 am during Ramazan but now after prime minister’s orders the offices will start at 8:00 am. While addressing the PM House staff, Shehbaz Sharif warned “Tighten your belts, we are here to serve people.”

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif was presented guard of honor at the Prime Minister’s House after he assumed responsibilities of the office of the country’s chief executive. On Monday night, Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan after Imran Khan's ouster. Soon after he was elected as Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif in his inaugural speech on Monday raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and alleged that the people in the Valley were "bleeding" and Pakistan will provide them with "diplomatic and moral support" besides raising the matter at every international foray. The 70-year-old leader, who replaced Imran Khan after a high voltage political tussle, said he wanted good relations with India, but it cannot be achieved without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

