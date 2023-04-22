Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival cup begins tomorrow

Dubai [UAE], April 22 (/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Cup is set to kick off tomorrow with the second-category 2,000-metre race for purebred Arabian horses at the Toulouse racecourse, Hippodrome de Toulouse, as part of the festival's fifth edition.

The largest in the racing season across France and Europe, the race will feature a EUR30,000 prize and a field of 8 top-flight female horses and is limited to four-year-old horses.

The Festival began on 11th January 2023 and saw new races added to the 2023 season agenda, which comprises 152 races to take place in the UAE and around the world.

It is held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders worldwide and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses. (/WAM)

