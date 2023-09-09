Simran Kaur returns to TV with lovestory titled 'Tose Naina Mila Ke'

Mumbai, Sep 9 Television actress Simran Kaur is a part of the love story, 'Tose Naina Mila Ke'.

She has talked about taking up the project, its USP, what prompted her to play this character.

The actress said: “The show centers around two sisters: one is exceptionally fair, beautiful, and stunning, while the other sister doesn't fit conventional beauty standards. I portray the former sister. Both sisters find themselves living under the same roof after getting married. In the show, I marry the younger brother, while my sister marries the elder brother. The concept is compelling, and the writing is excellent."

The show conveys a positive message that emphasises that we are all beautiful in our way.

Simran said: “My character's name is Hansini, and she is treated like royalty in her household. I have the opportunity to wear exquisite outfits that complement the character's elegance.'

‘Tose Naina Mila’ marks Simran’s return to television after a hiatus of 7-8 months. After her last show 'Agar Tum Na Hote' got over, she was occupied with web shows and films.

The actress said: “I wanted to explore other mediums as well. Being the lead in a show comes with great responsibility. The success of the show relies on your performance. Your fans become elated when they hear about a new show coming up. You aim to deliver the best to your audience and fans, and you're dedicated to giving your all to keep them entertained, often giving more than 100 per cent.”

Simran said: “We had gone for an outdoor shoot to the picturesque location of Wai, situated near Mahabaleshwar, and our primary goal was to capture the breathtaking natural beauty of the area, which is sure to enhance the show's visual appeal."

“Every member of the team, including the actors, director, producers, and the entire crew, has poured their passion and dedication into bringing this show to life. During the shooting process, no effort is spared as we strive to create a memorable and exceptional production,” she says.

The actress was last seen in 'Agar Tum Na Hote’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor