Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong extends Diwali greetings in Tamil

Singapore, November 12 : Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday extended Diwali wishes to people in Tamil.

Taking to X, Wong shared a video which showed him learning how to play the sitar.

"Getting a quick intro to the beautiful tunes of the sitar. Karthigayan here has been learning for a while, and he has been very patient in guiding me through the basic techniques. Enjoyed the experience, and the chance to learn more about the rich classical Indian music heritage!," Wong wrote on X.

in the video, he can be heard saying, "Hi everyone, I am here with Mr Karthik today and he is going to teach me how to play sitar." The Singapre deputy PM is then heard wishing people on Diwali in Tamil. "Iniya Deepavali Valthukkal," he said.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Consulate-General in Chennai also wished people on Diwali. Sharing a post on X, Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong stated, "Wishing one and all a Joyous, Sparkling and Happy #Deepavali! From all of us at the Singapore Consulate-General in Chennai."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his best wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness, prosperity and good health to everyone.

In a post on social media app X, the Prime Minister posted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives."

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday (November 12).The festival is also known as the 'festival of lights', and is the symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Hence, this festival holds cultural and spiritual significance.In a remarkable feat on Saturday, Ayodhya set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023'. The temple town broke its own world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on Diwali eve.

