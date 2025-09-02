Singapore PM Lawrence Wong arrives in India on three-day visit

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday on a three-day official visit to the country during which he will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was received at the Delhi airport by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

"A warm welcome to PM @LawrenceWongST of Singapore as he arrives in New Delhi on his first Official Visit to India. Received by MoS for Finance @mppchaudhary at the airport," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in post on X.

"As India and Singapore celebrate 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the visit will further strengthen India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he added.

This is PM Lawrence Wong's first visit to India in his capacity as Singapore's Prime Minister. He will be accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation including Cabinet Ministers and senior officials.

PM Modi and his Singapore counterpart are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on September 4. Prime Minister Wong will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other dignitaries are also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Wong during the course of the visit.

Singapore is an important partner for India, including in India's 'Act East' Policy. During the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Singapore in September 2024, bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The visit of Prime Minister Wong, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen this partnership, Ministry of External Affairs said in a release earlier.

The visit will provide an opportunity for both Prime Ministers to review "robust and multifaceted cooperation and to set the path for future collaboration". The two Prime Ministers will also engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

