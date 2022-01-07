Singapore reports 777 new COVID-19 cases, 283,991 in total

Singapore reported 777 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally of the disease in the country to 283,991.

Of the new cases, 366 were in the community, 15 were in migrant worker dormitories and 396 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were 535 new Omicron cases confirmed on Monday, of whom 251 were local and 284 were imported, the ministry said.

A total of 165 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 13 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU), the current overall ICU utilization rate is 43.2 percent.

Two more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 837. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

