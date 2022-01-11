Situation in Kazakhstan stabilizing

Published: January 11, 2022

"According to the National Security Committee, the situation in the country is stabilizing in general, no acute destructive manifestations are recorded," the office said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Tags :National Security Committee