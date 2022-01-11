Situation in Kazakhstan stabilizing

The situation in Kazakhstan is stabilizing in general and no acute destructive manifestations are recorded, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

"According to the National Security Committee, the situation in the country is stabilizing in general, no acute destructive manifestations are recorded," the office said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor