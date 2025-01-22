Smriti Irani highlights philanthropy's role in women-led development at WEF 2025

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 : Union Minister Smriti Irani engaged in discussions with LIM Seok Hui, CEO of Philanthropy Asia Alliance, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos. The conversation emphasised the transformative role of philanthropy in promoting women-led development across key sectors such as health, education, and enterprise.

Sharing insights on X (formerly Twitter), Irani stated, "Engaged in a meaningful conversation with LIM Seok Hui, CEO of Philanthropy Asia Alliance, at WEF 25. Our discussions focused on the transformative potential of philanthropy in advancing women-led development, particularly in the domains of health, education, and enterprise. As we unite global efforts under the Alliance for Global Good, we reinforced the shared vision of building sustainable solutions for gender equity and equality."

https://x.com/smritiirani/status/1881790171927990653

The WEF Summit 2025, held at the Davos Congress Centre, brought together global leaders, policymakers, and industrialists. Andhra Pradesh was prominently represented by State Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and State Industries Minister T G Bharat.

During the summit, the Andhra Pradesh delegation showcased the state's investment-friendly environment. Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted opportunities for industrial collaboration, urging global industrialists to invest in projects such as the development of Bhavanapadu into a world-class petrochemical hub. Lokesh proposed a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility under HMEL, involving an investment of INR 3,500 crore and the creation of 2,000 jobs.

Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman of the Mittal Group, also detailed plans for a Greenfield steel plant in Anakapalli, with an investment of INR 1.4 lakh crore in partnership with Japan's Nippon Steel. Renewable energy projects, including 975 MW of solar and wind capacity in collaboration with Greenko and a 1 MT Green Ammonia project in Kakinada, were highlighted. These initiatives aim to align Andhra Pradesh with sustainable energy goals.

Minister Lokesh expressed gratitude for the investments, reaffirming Andhra Pradesh's commitment to fostering industrial growth and innovation.

