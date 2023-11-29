Sonal Panvar on body shaming: 'I feel it’s pretty bad'

Mumbai, Nov 29 Actress Sonal Panvar, who has been part of shows like 'Woh Apna Sa', 'Piya Albela' and currently seen in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, shared her views on body shaming, adding that she feels extremely bad for everyone who experiences these insecurities.

Sonal said: "I feel extremely bad for everyone who experiences these insecurities. No matter how strong a human is, deep down it always leaves a mark when someone reminds them of the flaws they have. It’s very common these days to pass comments like 'you gained weight'."

"It’s okay to say that, but you should always realise when you are telling this you are reminding them of their journey of gaining weight, it could be very sensitive. You have no idea how it made them feel or how they are feeling right now. I have seen boys and men also dealing with the same insecurities," she said.

The actress said: "They are also being told to have a gym freak body and to be in good shape, I feel it’s pretty bad. Any human is much more than how they look, there are a lot of things to discuss other than appearances."

Sonal said: "We as a society and nation unavoidably look at the looks/appearance of a person. Even darker boys and girls are stared at and commented upon in schools, colleges, offices and even in the entertainment industry.

"I have no idea how they define beauty with the idea of being fair. Beauty is that we all are blessed with beautiful skin, different complexions, and textures, which should be appreciated because that’s the uniqueness," she said.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs on &TV.

