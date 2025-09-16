Sonia, Rahul Gandhi call on Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam

New Delhi, Sep 16 Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called on Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the visiting leader called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, discussing the ties between both nations which remain unique and rooted in shared history, language, culture, and values.

The meeting concluded Prime Minister Ramgoolam’s State Visit to India from September 9 to 16, during which he visited Mumbai, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Tirupati.

Welcoming Prime Minister Ramgoolam and his delegation to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that Mauritius occupies a special place in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy, ‘MAHASAGAR Vision’ and in New Delhi's commitment to the Global South.

The President was happy to note that the partnership and cooperation between India and Mauritius has been growing steadily in every field. She stated that this growth is reflected in the recent elevation of the relationship to an ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’.

"The President was happy to note that India is supporting the developmental priorities of the Government of Mauritius and expressed confidence that the new Special Economic Package will be able to meet the needs of the government and people of Mauritius. She said that the projects, including hospitals, roads, port development, defence procurement and joint surveillance, will enhance infrastructure and will have a positive impact on the lives of people in the coming years. She added that bilateral cooperation is now also expanding in new areas, including digital technologies and the space sector," read a statement issued by the President's Secretariat after the meeting.

Both leaders agreed that the relations between the two countries are unique, rooted in our shared history, language, culture, and values. The President expressed confidence that with the vast leadership experience of Prime Minister Ramgoolam, India-Mauritius long-standing bilateral ties will further strengthen in the times to come.

Navinchandra Ramgoolam also met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President’s Enclave with discussions focusing on strengthening trade, economic, and people-to-people ties between two nations.

Earlier in the day, the Mauritius PM paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi.

Ramgoolam, who reached New Delhi Monday night, visited Rajghat and paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi. He also paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Sadaiv Atal.

Before arriving in the capital, he offered prayers at Tirumala Temple in Tirupati along with his wife.

On September 12, Ramgoolam, accompanied by his wife Veena Ramgoolam and a 30-member delegation, offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. He was the second Head of State after the Prime Minister of Bhutan, to visit and worship Ram Lalla at the grand temple.

The Mauritius PM and his wife performed aarti and prayed before Ram Lalla, spending nearly half an hour in devotion. They also observed the ongoing temple construction work.

Ramgoolam also offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, last week. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel accompanied him during his visit to the temple.

While sharing the pictures on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius, offered prayers at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. A visit reflecting the deep cultural and civilizational bonds that unite India and Mauritius."

On September 11, Ramgoolam also witnessed Ganga Aarti on Varanasi ghats. During his eight-day visit to India, he also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11 with the two leaders reviewing all aspects of their bilateral cooperation.

