South Korea: Lee appoints veteran economic bureaucrat as presidential policy chief

Seoul, June 6 South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Friday appointed former Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom as his chief of staff for policy, the presidential office said.

Kim had served in various capacities at the Finance Ministry and the financial regulator since entering public service in 1987.

Kang Hoon-sik, Lee's chief of staff, told reporters that Kim has a "deep understanding of overall economic policy," describing the former Vice Finance Minister as the "right person" to implement the president's pledges to improve people's livelihoods.

Ha Joon-kyung, an economics professor at Seoul's Hanyang University, was appointed as senior presidential secretary for economic growth, while Moon Jin-young, a social welfare professor at Seoul's Sogang University, was appointed as senior presidential secretary for social affairs.

The organisational reshuffle at the presidential office was also carried out to promote the nation's economic growth engines, with new senior aide positions established in the areas of fiscal planning and artificial intelligence, Kang said.

It also included expanding the control tower function and strengthening policy efforts for public safety, according to Kang.

Under the reshuffle, the new administration restored the position of secretary for gender equality and family, which had been removed during the former government.

New positions were also established to oversee the relocation of the Oceans Ministry to the southeastern port city of Busan, and to ensure that the prosecution and the judiciary function properly to protect the rights of the people, Yonhap news agency reported.

A temporary unit tasked with handling the relocation of the presidential office to Cheong Wa Dae was also newly established, Kang said.

On the campaign trail, Lee had stated his intent to revamp Cheong Wa Dae and relocate there, but will use the Yongsan presidential office for the time being.

Earlier in the day, Lee Jae-myung said that rewarding patriotism is the nation's responsibility and duty, and vowed to provide "special compensation" for those who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor