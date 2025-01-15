South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Arrested for Alleged Martial Law Attempt; Protests Erupt (Watch Video)

The South Korean investigators arrested President Yoon Suk Yeol in a second attempt over his abortive declaration of martial law in the country in December 2024. The law enforcement officials said making him the country's first sitting head of state to be detained.

"The Joint Investigation Headquarters executed an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol today (January 15) at 10:33 am (0130 GMT)," authorities, who are probing Yoon on insurrection charges, said in a statement reported by the news agency AFP.

Police & corruption investigators are making a 2nd arrest attempt of South Korea's suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Hundreds of Yoon supporters are in front of his residence before sunrise, as investigators are now attempting to make the arrest.

According to the reports, a protest has erupted outside the President's residence over the arrest of Yeol. The Yonhap News Agency said at least 6,500 supporters have assembled, and some ruling party lawmakers were forming a human chain. Demonstrators pulled up in buses and gathered in the streets around the presidential compound.

Some protestors can be hear chanting “resign,” “your time is up” and “take responsibility.” Supporters of the embattled president, meanwhile, could be heard at the scene chanting “invalid impeachment,” “free ROK, hurrah!” and “we won!”

Meanwhile, a court has approved a warrant to detain the president earlier this month after Yoon, a former prosecutor refused to answer three summonses by investigators in recent weeks asking for his cooperation.