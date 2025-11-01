Speculative, do not correspond to reality: Russian Embassy slams media reports on Russian citizen Victoria Basu

New Delhi [India], November 1 : The Russian Embassy in India on Saturday issued a statement regarding the situation involving Russian citizen Victoria Basu, clarifying that recent media reports are speculative and do not reflect the reality of the situation.

The Embassy regretted the publication of speculative reports in local media, stating that they do not correspond to reality. "The Embassy took note of a series of publications in some local media concerning the situation involving a Russian citizen, Victoria Basu. Regrettably, they do not correspond to reality and are based on speculations," the statement said.

The Embassy has assured that it is working closely with Indian authorities to ensure the rights and interests of Russian citizens are protected.

"The Embassy implements its priority duties to ensure and defend rights and legitimate interests of Russian citizens in full accordance with the Indian legislation. With regard to the matter of Ms Basu, we maintain close contact with the competent Indian authorities," the statement added.

Victoria Basu, a Russian national living in India since 2019, reportedly left the country with her four-year-old son, sparking a heated custody battle with her estranged Indian husband. The child's father claimed Victoria absconded with their son without his knowledge, violating their custody agreement.

Earlier on August 1, the Supreme Court slammed the Delhi Police for their failure to act promptly in locating Basu.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant said that the woman was able to get away with the child due to "sheer negligence" on the part of the Delhi Police, who failed to act timely manner despite specific orders of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court stated that since neither parent had been granted custody, the child was under the Supreme Court's custody. Despite this, the child was taken away by the lady.

"It's a child custody dispute case where the custody has not yet been given to either of the parents. The custody of the child was with the Supreme Court. The petitioner (Victoria) was able to snatch the child away from the custody of the Supreme Court", the bench said during the hearing.

The bench also remarked that the Delhi police is "equal partners" in violation of the top court's earlier order, where it had directed the Delhi Police to maintain a discreet but effective vigil over the residential premises of both parties.

"What have they been doing, the Delhi Police? From July 7-14 (when the petitioner woman is alleged to have been fleeing) is the most crucial time when they failed to act. What is their explanation for that? They should have done something", the Court said during the hearing.

