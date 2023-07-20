Sri Lankan President's visit to India "very important....have multifaceted relations," says MEA

New Delhi [India], July 20 : India on Thursday said Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s India visit is a major one as the country has important, multifaceted relations with the island nation.

“This is a very important visit, it is a neighbouring country with whom we have very important relationship, we have multifaceted relations,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during MEA weekly briefing on Thursday.

The Sri Lankan President will visit India on Thursday. During his India visit, Wickremesinghe will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu.

The Sri Lankan President will hold discussions with PM Modi, and other Indian dignitaries on various issues of mutual interest.

This comes as Wickremesinghe's first visit to India since taking charge as the Sri Lankan president.

MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchion on Thursday said he won’t reveal the conversations that will take place during the visit. He, however, added that India has discussed with Sri Lanka how closer economic cooperation with India can benefit the island nation.

“We have discussed with Sri Lanka issues of how closer economic cooperation, how the growth of our economy, can benefit them," Bagchi said.

He said the two countries can hold discussions on common security issues, common areas of development cooperation, and new projects in investments.

Bagchi said India has been helping Sri Lanka in the face of its economic crisis.

“As you know, we have already been helping them or have helped them with their economic problems that have happened earlier this year and I think this will be a good base to take forward our conversation. This is the first visit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, as president. He has of course been here many times and we look forward to the visit to impart new momentum to the relationship,” he said.

The Sri Lankan President's visit to India will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors. Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR, as per an MEA official release.

Wickremesinghe will also meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar during his India visit.

Meanwhile, India last week reaffirmed its commitment to the people of Sri Lanka to enable them to use the USD 1 billion Indian credit facility for the procurement of medicine, food and other essentials for one more year.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar recently underscored the importance of India’s “Neighbourhood First” Policy and highlighted the significant financial support of USD 4 billion provided by India to Sri Lanka last year.

The EAM said that India was the first nation to extend assistance to Sri Lanka for debt restructuring and played a crucial role in securing financing assurances from the IMF.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor