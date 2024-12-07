Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against USD by 11.5 pc

Colombo, Dec 7 The Sri Lankan Rupee has appreciated by 11.5 per cent during the year up to Friday, according to the latest update by the country's central bank.

According to the weekly economic indicators released to the media by the central bank on Friday night, the gross official reserves stood at 6.4 billion US dollars at the end of November 2024, Xinhua news agency reported.

The central bank added that this year's earnings from tourism amounted to 272.9 million US dollars and workers' remittances stood at 530 million dollars.

