Students to explore 'Dehradun ki vadiyaan' in season 3 of 'Crushed'

Mumbai, Nov 7 The romantic drama series 'Crushed' is returning with its third season and the trailer for the same was unveiled on Tuesday.

Taking the audience back to their school days, the trailer gives the glimpse of Lucknow Central Convent's students nearing the end of the final league of their board exams.

After taking their class 10 and 11 examinations and waiting for their results, the school has planned a trip to Dehradun for an exchange program for the students as they approach the end of their academic year. The third season witnesses Aadhya, Prateek, Sahil and Jasmine gearing up to experience 'Dehradun ki vadiyaan'.

Sharing her excitement on the launch of season three Aadhya Anand, who plays Aadhya in the series, said, "We are happy to bring back the third season of Crushed to fans, after receiving enormous love and admiration from them for the first two seasons. Ever since the release of the second season, people across the nation have been beseeching for the third installment, so here we are. I hope that the audiences shower even more love on this season".

Urvi Singh said: "From Luckow to Dehradun, we at LCC have seen so many complex situations. I am super excited to see how the audiences react to this season. With this installment, audiences will get to see each character having their own very unique story, with more twists and turns we are back! I'm hoping that this season will be even more enjoyable for viewers than the previous two."

Created by Dice Media, 'Crushed' season 3 will drop on Amazon miniTV on November 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor