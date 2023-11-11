Sudipto Sen directs 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' with injured legs, wears leg braces

Mumbai, Nov 11 Sudipto Sen, who is known for 'The Kerala Story', is currently working on the next film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', and the production for the film is in full force.

The director recently suffered leg injuries but to keep the production on track he has been working with his injured leg wearing leg braces in both legs.

A source informed, "'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is being shot since the past 15 days, and the relentless pace of shooting is a testament to director Sudipto Sen's unyielding commitment. Despite a heavy leg injury and wearing leg braces in both legs, Sen's determination to push through and maintain the momentum of the shoot reflects his dedication to the project."

Sudipto is collaborating again with producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah after 'The Kerala Story'.

After delivering a game-changer film, The Kerala Story, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are now gearing up for their next.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead.

Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the film will be released on April 5, 2024.

