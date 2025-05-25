Supriya Sule-led delegation holds talks with Members of Council in Doha

Doha [Qatar], May 25 : An all-party delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule met with Tariq Yusuf, Head of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, and members of the Council in Doha on Sunday, where they held discussions on various key issues.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform countries about Pakistan's links to terrorism and to convey India's firm message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Sule shared that the delegation received a positive response in Doha, adding that India is receiving support from around the world in its fight against terrorism.

She said, "We had a good meeting in Doha. All our senior and learned MPs have expressed their views regarding the attack on India." She further added, "We are getting support from everywhere, and the world stands with India in the fight against terrorism."

The delegation, including NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V Muraleedharan (BJP) and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin, will also visit Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa.

Earlier in the day, the delegation met Deputy Speaker and other members of Shura Council in Doha. Both parties held talks regarding India's stance against terrorism.

The delegation also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in Doha.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Doha said, "Honouring Bapu's enduring ideals of peace and tolerance, members of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Supriya Sule, paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy."

The visit is aimed at showcasing Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against terrorism.

Upon the delegation's arrival, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said in a post on X, "Taking India's strong message against terrorism to the world! A warm welcome to the multi-party delegation led by Supriya Sule to Qatar. Ambassador Vipul received the delegation."

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the delegation will convey India's resolve to combat terrorism.

Notably, six all-party delegations have already departed for their respective destinations.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy and Denmark.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor