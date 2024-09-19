Stockholm [Sweden] September 19 : In a recent statement, Shukur Samsak, chairperson of the Swedish Uyghur Committee, condemned the Chinese government's ongoing persecution of the Uyghur people in East Turkistan.

Samsak alleged that the Chinese government is committing genocide in East Turkistan.

In a post on X, Samsak highlighted the dire situation, stating, "Since its occupation of East Turkistan in 1949, the Chinese government has been committing a relentless genocide, brutally slaughtering millions upon millions of Uyghurs, ripping families apart, harvesting and selling their organs, sterilizing the women, and erasing their very existence."

Samsak emphasized that more than 10,000,000 Uyghurs and other Turkic people have been imprisoned in concentration camps, tortured, executed, starved, brainwashed, organ harvested, forcibly sterilized, sexually assaulted, forcibly enslaved in labour camps, and subjected to unspeakable atrocities. Over 1,000,000 Uyghur children have been kidnapped from their parents to be tortured, organ harvested, sexually assaulted and raised as Chinese Patriot Citizensan entire generation being erased before our eyes.

In his statement, Samsak also questioned the global community's response: "Where is the outrage for East Turkistan? Where are the protests for these millions of innocent lives? We've mobilized for causes far less grave, yet the world watches in silence as a genocide unfolds. How much longer will humanity look away? We must act before it's too late."

Samsak called on the Swedish government to formally recognize China's ongoing genocide and occupation of East Turkistan. "Sweden must take a firm stand for human rights, freedom, and justice," he urged.

He concluded by emphasising the need for collective action to support the restoration of East Turkistan's independence and to end the global silence that perpetuates these atrocities.

As the situation remains critical, the Swedish Uyghur Committee encourages citizens and policymakers to advocate for the rights of the Uyghur people and to stand against the ongoing injustices in East Turkistan. The Uyghurs are a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority group with distinct cultural, linguistic, and religious practices. In recent years, there have been widespread reports and allegations of human rights abuses by the Chinese government against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in East Turkistan.

