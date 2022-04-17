Taiwan reports 1,303 new COVID-19 cases
By ANI | Published: April 17, 2022 08:38 PM2022-04-17T20:38:50+5:302022-04-17T20:50:07+5:30
Taiwan on Saturday reported 1,303 new COVID-19 cases, comprising 1,210 locally transmitted cases and 93 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Sunday.
As of Saturday, the region has reported a total of 8,948 local infections this year, the agency noted. It has called on the public to take a third COVID-19 vaccine dose as soon as possible.
To date, Taiwan has reported 34,507 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 24,758 were local infections. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
