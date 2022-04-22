Taiwan reports 3,766 new local COVID-19 cases

Taiwan on Thursday recorded 3,766 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 93 imported cases, according to the island's disease monitoring agency said Friday.

About 64,000 residents in Taiwan are currently under home quarantine, and 737 schools across the region have had classes suspended, relevant authorities said.

o date, Taiwan has reported 47,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 36,859 were local infections, according to the agency. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

