Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity near its territory, detects 153 PLA aircraft, 14 naval vessels

Taipei [Taiwan], October 15 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has reported increased Chinese military activity near its territory. Taiwan MND said that 153 Chinese military aircraft, 14 naval vessels and 12 official ships were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

Of the 153 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 111 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's western, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan MND's statement.

In response to China's military incursion, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor Beijing's activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "153 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and 12 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 111 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's western, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

153 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and 12 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 111 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s western, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/27IOXp9GEd— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) October 15, 2024

China's latest military incursion around Taiwan is seen as part of a broader pattern of provocations that have intensified in recent months.

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.

Gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," the report said.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

On Monday, China launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan, simulating strikes on sea and land targets, The Washington Post reported. China's action comes just days after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te used a National Day speech to defend the island's democracy and way of life.

Command spokesman Li Xi stated that the exercises launched by China would "test the joint operations capabilities" of the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command and would serve as "a stern warning to the separatist acts of 'Taiwan independence' forces".

The Eastern Theater Command, the part of the Chinese military that oversees a region including Taiwan, on Monday, said the "Joint Sword 2024B" exercises include a barrage of vessels and aircraft "in close proximity from different directions" to Taiwan, the report said.

Taiwan has strongly condemned China's military drill 'Joint Sword-2024B' around its territory and accused Beijing of challenging the rules-based international order and gravely undermining regional peace and stability.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has noted that China on October 14 launched its so-called Joint Sword-2024B military drill around Taiwan, once again challenging the rules-based international order and gravely undermining regional peace and stability. MOFA strongly condemns China and urges it to pull back and immediately cease its military provocations," Taiwan's Foreign Ministry stated.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry also called on other nations to recognize China's "authoritarian and expansionist nature," and take concrete actions to support democratic Taiwan at this critical moment. It also urged them to unite in defending the values of freedom and democracy, and safeguard the rules-based international order, as well as the freedom, openness, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.

It said, "MOFA solemnly denounces China and urges it to neither use false pretexts aimed at justifying disagreement and strife nor become a troublemaker that undermines regional peace and stability."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor