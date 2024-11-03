Taiwan reports surge in PLA aircraft near its airspace

Taipei [Taiwan], November 3 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported a notable surge in Chinese military manoeuvres near Taiwan on Sunday, with a total of 37 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft detected from 9 am local time.

Of these, 35 aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) in the southwest, south, and southeast, conducting long-distance flights toward the West Pacific. The increased activity signals an escalation in Chinese operations around Taiwan, prompting heightened vigilance by Taiwan's defense forces.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the MND provided details of the aircraft involved, which included J-16 fighter jets, H-6 bombers, and KJ-500 early warning planes. "Overall 37 PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, H-6, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0900hr today," the MND stated. "Of these, 35 crossed the median line and entered the southwestern, southern, and southeastern ADIZ, heading to the West Pacific for a long-distance flight."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1852946499229135224

This activity followed an earlier update by the MND, reporting that by 6 am local time, 27 PLA aircraft, six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and three other official Chinese ships were operating in areas surrounding Taiwan. The ministry confirmed that 14 of these aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering the northern, central, southeastern, and southwestern ADIZ regions.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1852878361858895998

The MND assured that Taiwan's forces "have monitored the situation" and responded accordingly to safeguard airspace integrity.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1852946501871567100

On Saturday, the Ministry of Defence reported that they had detected 20 PLA aircraft in various types (including Su-30, KJ-500, etc.). Out of which, 11 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ

The PLA's recent manoeuvres around Taiwan reflect ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China, as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island. Taiwan's defence officials have repeatedly raised concerns over China's intensified military presence, which they say undermines regional stability and sovereignty. The MND's reports coincide with ongoing U.S. and international support for Taiwan's autonomy, emphasising the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor