Taiwan's ex-President calls for continued support for nation's stability, peace

Taipei [Taiwan], November 24 : Former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called for continued support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday (local time), Taiwan News reported, quoting CNA.

While addressing Halifax International Security Forum (HISF), Tsai thanked the democratic community for its contributions and consistent support for peace in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported, quoting CNA.

The former president noted the frequent reaffirmations that regional stability is essential to global peace and prosperity in G7 and EU summits. Tsai also thanked nations that are in favour of upholding freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait. Such actions are crucial for Taiwan's safety and the broader international free trade system, she said.

Tsai reflected on Taiwan's resilience over the past half-century amid challenges posed by China.

"Provocations and changing information environments have only made Taiwanese society more pragmatic," she said.

As Taiwan strengthens its defence, it remains committed to working with regional stakeholders to find peaceful solutions and establish long-term stability, Taiwan News.

The former president announced that the next HISF would be held in Taiwan next year. Taiwan looks forward to collaborating with all who share our vision and values, she said.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude towards the US, Japan, and Australia for their joint statement calling for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported.

This statement followed the 14th Trilateral Defence Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) in Darwin, Australia, where defence ministers from the three nations, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense Nakatani Gen, and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III reaffirmed their commitment to regional security.

https://x.com/TaiwanPresSPOX/status/1858435843511427524

Taiwan Presidential Office Spokesperson shared the joint statment on X, and wrote, "Presidential Office responds to joint statement following trilateral meeting of US, Japanese, and Australian defence ministers."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor