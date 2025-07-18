Tajikistan begins deporting Afghan refugees before deadline ends, over 150 sent back: Report

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], July 18 : The Tajikistan government has reportedly started forceful deportations of Afghan refugees ahead of the 15-day deadline set earlier this month, with more than 150 individuals rounded up from public areas and sent back to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported on Thursday.

Those deported include men, women, elderly people, and minors. In several cases, family members have been separated, children deported while parents remain behind, or spouses taken while the rest of the family is left in Tajikistan.

According to Khaama Press, a majority of the deportees are legally recognised refugees registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and hold valid refugee cards. Many were also in the process of being resettled to Canada and had active asylum applications under review.

The reason behind the sudden crackdown has not been officially explained by Tajik authorities. However, some analysts believe the move may be linked to recent geopolitical shifts, especially Russia's formal recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Tajikistan, which has long hosted anti-Taliban voices and Afghan opposition leaders, might now be aligning with Moscow's position, the report said.

Observers suggest that the presence of Afghan anti-Taliban groups within Tajikistan could be a reason the government is pushing them out. The move is being seen as a political realignment rather than a matter of domestic security.

Most Afghan refugees in Tajikistan are settled in Wahdat, a district located approximately 20 km east of the capital, Dushanbe. Wahdat, formerly known as Kofarnihon, is densely populated and lacks proper infrastructure, making it challenging to support large displaced populations. The sudden nature of the deportations has left families in shock and fear.

Activists and refugee support groups have raised alarm, describing the situation as "chaotic and heartbreaking." Several online petitions have now been launched, urging the Canadian government to fast-track the resettlement of vulnerable Afghan families whose cases are already in process, Khaama Press reported.

Despite the involvement of the UN and other global humanitarian organisations in Tajikistan, their role has appeared limited. According to Khaama Press, the Tajik government has shown little interest in respecting international refugee agreements or responding to concerns raised by these groups.

