Taliban demands return of helicopters that flew to Central Asia before Kabul fell

Claiming that the helicopters, which had been transferred to Central Asian nations following the fall of Kabul last year, belong to Afghanistan, in a renewed call, Taliban on Sunday asked for their return.

Afghan air force personnel flew almost 50 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to Uzbekistan in mid-August as former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and Taliban forces overran the capital, Kabul. Several more aircraft and Black Hawk helicopters were taken to neighbouring Tajikistan to prevent them from falling into Taliban hands.

At a press conference in Kabul, Taliban appointed Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid once again asked for these helicopters. Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid emphasized that these helicopters are the property of the Afghans, and that efforts are being made to bring them back to the country, reported Tolo News.

"They say that the issue is that the Americans don't let us transfer these helicopters back to Afghanistan. We have spoken with Americans about it and informed them that they belong to the nation, and it is Afghanistan's right, not someone else's personal property. As a result, it ought to be returned to Afghanistan," the Talibani leader said.

Meanwhile, the US announced that it would not provide the Islamic Emirate with any military aircraft from the previous administration. Additionally, a Russian official has raised concern that the helicopters may have been transported to Ukraine.

"Under no circumstances can these countries, whether Tajikistan or Uzbekistan, hand over the helicopters to the Taliban. An international guarantee has not been granted," said Fahim Kohdamani, former diplomat.

Sadiq Shinwari, a political analyst said, "The mentioned helicopters should be unconditionally returned to Afghanistan in accordance with international rules."

As per another statistic quoted by the media outlet, during the collapse of the country, more than 60 military helicopters of the prior government were transported to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

"According to the laws that are currently in place in America, it can be negotiated that these helicopters can be given to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) because there are many natural accidents in Afghanistan and these transport helicopters are needed," said Tariq Farhadi, a political analyst noted.

( With inputs from ANI )

