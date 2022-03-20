Talks with PM Kishida extensive and productive: PM Modi

Calling Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a great friend of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the talks between him and his counterpart were extensive and productive.

"The talks with PM @kishida230 were extensive and productive. He has always been a great friend of India's. We took stock of the progress in our bilateral relations over the last few years. We also discussed various regional and global issues," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

He went on to highlight that the economic partnership between India and Japan are getting robust, adding that the two countries aim to reach an investment target of 5 trillion yen (3.2 lakh crores) in the next five years.

"Economic ties between India and Japan are getting more robust. Japan is among the top investors in India. Based on the trend of the last few years, we are aiming to reach an investment target of 5 trillion Yen in the coming 5 years. This will bring great economic opportunities," Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister also talked about the other issues that were deliberated upon in the meeting.

"Some of the other subjects that were discussed during the talks with PM @kishida230 included climate change, clean energy, infrastructure development and cultural cooperation. We also met business leaders earlier in the day," Prime Minister Modi said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on a two-day visit to India for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. This is PM Kishida's first bilateral visit to India.

The Indian and Japanese counterparts held deliberations on a wide range of topics and welcomed the launch of several new initiatives between the two countries, on clean energy partnership, development of India's northeast and bamboo cultivation and processing.

The two leaders also issued a detailed joint press statement on a number of contemporary global issues including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, maritime access in the Indo-Pacific region, especially the South China sea, and sustainable growth in the post-COVID world.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor