Taylor Swift 'moves in' with Travis Kelce to spend 'quality time together'

Los Angeles, Nov 29 Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is said to be moving in with Travis Kelce for a couple of weeks before continuing her world tour.

The singer, 33, and the NFL player, 34, have attracted much attention over their relationship in recent months, reports Mirror.co.uk.

They have been spotted spending time together on occasions, whilst having both been busy with work commitments. It has now been reported that Taylor is moving into Travis' mansion in Kansas City, Missouri, for a few weeks whilst on a break from the Eras Tour.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the latest leg concluded last week and she isn't set to go back on tour until February next year. It has been reported this week that Taylor and Travis are preparing to spend their first extended period of time together. A source told the Daily Mail that she's "smitten" and said they are now set to spend "weeks at a time" together.

The source commented: "She realises that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together. Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules.”

The source said that the activities the pair have done in recent weeks - including her watching him play for the Kansas City Chiefs and appearing on Saturday Night Live - aren't typical for the first few months of a relationship.

It was further stated that for now Taylor and Travis can "try to be as normal" as their lives allow them to be. The source went on to add to the outlet: "They finally have the time and opportunity to spend some real quality time together."

It's previously been reported that Travis recently bought a new home in the area. It's been suggested that the mansion, which is rumoured to be worth $6 million, offers more privacy than his previous residence.

