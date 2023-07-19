TDRA launches 9th edition of its Virtual Camp

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 19 (ANI/WAM): The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced the launch of the 9th edition of TDRA Virtual Camp, which is organised annually to enhance the technical skills of students between the ages of 7-18, as well as introduce them to global digital developments, and foster their innovative mindset.

This year, TDRA Virtual Camp focuses on exploring the world of artificial intelligence (AI). It includes scientific and practical experiments and training tracks in machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), as well as problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and data analysis and interpretation. It also includes other skills such as teamwork and project management, effective communication across modern and future systems, time management and organisational skills, all of which have been carefully selected to suit the ages of the target group of students.

This year's edition also includes a variety of activities and events aimed at preparing a new generation of innovators and creators.

In this context, Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of TDRA, said, “TDRA is committed to fulfilling its social role, through a carefully designed collection of initiatives, the most important of which is the virtual camp, in line with the goals of ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision, and TDRA’s objectives in the field of digital transformation. This stems from the unique nature of the phase, defined by significant changes and emerging technologies, which requires building a culture of innovation, preparing future skills, equipping the young generation with analytical thinking, entrepreneurial culture, and ease of dealing with new technologies, especially AI.”

Al Mesmar praised the great turnout for the Virtual Camp in its successive editions, as the number of participants registered in the 8th edition reached about 26 thousand participants, with a growth rate of 15 per cent between 2020 and 2022. This year, the camp aims to host five thousand new students, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to more than 31 thousand.

He added, “We have worked - as a regulatory entity- closely and intensively with specialists and relevant authorities, in order to achieve success and distinction for this edition as its predecessors. During the preparation phase, we were keen to provide a renewed environment, flexible schedules to accommodate all participants, and various materials within the topics of the camp, which focus mainly on AI concepts, in order to provide experiences that suit students in their academic professional endeavours.”

The camp platform for this year will be available throughout the day. The student will be able to enter at any time and complete the training materials, in addition to a live broadcast that starts at 11:00 every day, for a full hour, according to a schedule allocated by TDRA according to age groups.

The participants will also be supported by a technical team that will be available to answer their inquiries, guide and direct them, motivate them to move forward in the innovation journey and enhance this collaborative learning environment. This aims to enable students to communicate and interact with their like-minded peers from diverse backgrounds, as well as enable them to share their ideas, contribute to projects, and build lasting relationships with fellow participants.

At the conclusion of TDRA Virtual Camp, which will take place from August 7 to 18, 2023, the participants will have the opportunity to highlight their achievements and the projects they have presented, in the presence of their parents and teachers, as well as experts in the AI industry. After that, the winners of this year's edition will receive recognition, appreciation for their hard work, and encouragement to persist in their creative pursuits, in addition to participation certificates for all camp participants.

Given the importance of the topics that will be explored during this year's edition, TDRA invites parents and students to register and participate in the camp, due to its direct relevance to the global digital transformations. (ANI/WAM)

