Teacher dead after knife attack in France school

Paris, Oct 13 A teacher was killed and two other people were seriously injured following a knife attack at a school in France on Friday, authorities said.

According to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the attack occurred at the Gambetta high school in the northern city of Arras, the BBC reports.

The authorities said that the perpetrator has been arrested.

More details are awaited.

