Telling truth is biggest crime in Pakistan: MQM-P

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 18 : Pakistan's Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said telling the truth in Pakistan has become the biggest crime and the party's fault is that it has sent well-educated youths from the poor and middle class to Parliament to solve their problems, The News International reported on Friday.

According to the report, Siddiqui said if the party's cause has been supported, Pakistan would not have been at the crossroads.

In a statement, he said, "We lived in a system in which farmers and peasants were represented by landlords". Siddiqui added that the entire country was currently going through a very critical and important period, reported The News International.

MQM is divided into two sides one which is operated in Pakistan while the other one is from London by Altaf Hussain.

Recently, MQM-P Convener held a press conference after winning the London property case, saying it had been proved that the MQM-Pakistan was the real MQM without any branch or faction.

"The properties will be used for the service and welfare of the people," said Siddiqui while speaking at a press conference at his office. His remarks came after the MQM founder lost a London properties case to his former loyalists in the MQM-Pakistan after a legal battle at the UK High Court.

Siddiqui said the "properties of the martyrs" would now be used for the welfare of the people, including litigation for martyred, missing and captive workers of the party. A part of the properties would be given to the widow of Imran Farooq, a former MQM leader who was murdered in London in 2010, according to The News International.

He said, "Today was important and we have got back the trust of martyrs and missing MQM-P workers". Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasreen Jalil and other MQM-P leaders were also present at the press conference,

Explaining future plans for London's properties, Siddiqui said, "We will use this money for neither personal interest nor political interest. We are grateful that Allah gave us success and that is a ray of hope not only for Sindh but also for Pakistan", according to The News International.

