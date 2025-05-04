Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended the opening day of the Behavioural Exchange (BX2025) conference, a hallmark event focused on the intersection of behavioural science and public policy and held at NYU Abu Dhabi under the theme "New Horizons in Behavioural Sciences."

The conference, running until May 1, brings together more than 500 international experts, researchers, and academics to explore how behavioural science can address pressing global and societal challenges.

The event is a global platform for fostering innovative, sustainable, and community-driven solutions through scientific research and collaboration.

Sheikh Theyab emphasised the significance of the conference as a venue to strengthen community initiatives and promote sustainable development, praising the efforts of the organisers for attracting leading policymakers and researchers from around the world.

He said, "This conference plays a vital role in applying behavioural science to the most urgent challenges we face. It supports the shaping of policies and services that are more aligned with people's real-life experiences, aspirations, and needs."

Sheikh Theyab also highlighted the importance of employing innovative methodologies, interdisciplinary tools, and strategic thinking to deepen the understanding of human behaviour and deliver lasting social impact.

During his visit, Sheikh Theyab met with several participating speakers and experts, engaging in discussions around the latest academic and institutional research outcomes. He affirmed the need to translate such insights into effective government and community programmes that improve quality of life and reflect the lived realities of people. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor