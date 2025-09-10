"This is how friends negotiate": US singer Mary Millben welcomes India-US trade talks

Washington, DC [US], September 10 : US singer Mary Millben has welcomed the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump for engaging with "mutual respect" and "shared common ground."

"This is how friends negotiate. With mutual respect, understanding, and shared common ground. This is the @POTUS and PM @narendramodi I know. We need each other and we are stronger together. Our alliance sets a moral and economic compass for the world. And a pathway to peace," Millben wrote on X.

Her remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post, in which he said, "India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest."

President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, also voiced confidence over the progress of talks.

"I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" Trump stated.

Reiterating her call for strengthening ties, Millben added, "I'll say again: America needs India, and India needs America. Any direction in policy that strains our strategic alliance is the wrong direction."

Tagging both leaders, she further wrote, "@POTUS and @NarendraModi, my beloved leaders, this exchange of 'muscular verbiage' on tariffs is troubling us all. Furthermore, countless small businesses in the US and India are hurting in this 'tariff tug of war.' I speak to them daily."

Emphasising constructive dialogue, Millben urged, "Remember, we need each other. Negotiate as real friends. Find common ground. Your legacies and the well-being of our countries depend on this moment."

Her appeal for cooperation came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi described India and the United States as a "natural partnership," a sentiment that was later echoed by US President Donald Trump when he reposted the Prime Minister's remarks on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Amid the heightened economic uncertainties following the US imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, a potential solution seems to be on the cards with President Trump saying that both countries are "continuing negotiations to address trade barriers between the two nations."

Earlier, while replying to a post made by President Trump on Truth Social, PM Modi had posted on X that the trade negotiations will "pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership."

"India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," PM Modi wrote on X on Wednesday, which was reposted by Trump.

President Trump reposted PM Modi's message on Truth Social, following his own earlier post on the platform where he welcomed continued engagement with India on trade.

"I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" Trump had posted on Tuesday (local time).

Trump's remark comes days after he called the India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".

Earlier on Friday (local time), President Trump, while making an announcement in the White House, was asked by ANI, "Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?".

The US President replied, "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion."

Meanwhile, the Indian stock markets continued their upward momentum, supported by positive global cues and the ongoing exchange of optimistic posts on social media by the two leaders.

