"Those having dominance will create systems that appear fair even if they are not": EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], December 19 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasised the division of power in the global structure and the importance of negotiating and shaping narratives to create fair systems.

Referring to the division of power in the global structure, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that those who have acquired dominance will often create a system that would "appear fair, even if they are not" using negotiations and narrative.

He highlighted the division of power in the UN Security Council and said, "Those who have acquired dominance, especially economic dominance, will, through the process of negotiation and shaping of narrative, often create a system that would appear fair, even if they are not."

He also said that even though there are talks of free trade, there are cases of "cherry picking" aiming to freeze leads acquired by the countries. He highlighted that free trade is not applicable to all sectors, such as food, clothing, drugs, and intellectual property.

Addressing the release event of a book, Jaishankar said, "The power of narrative is also important to realise...there is free trade everywhere but it doesn't apply to food, clothing, drugs, or intellectual properties. So this cherry-picking about what should be a level playing field and what should not, what should be open and what should not. At the end of the day, it is all about freezing leads the countries have acquired."

Jaishankar was speaking at the release event of a book titled 'India's Moment' written by former Indian Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the EAM said, "Glad to join the book release of "India's Moment" by @AmbMoKumar today. Offers interesting insights, especially on WTO and climate issues. Helps to appreciate the considerations that guide India's approach to global negotiations."

Speaking at the event, he further said that during economic growth, it is also important to see how much it is contributing to India and look at how it can help in creating deep strengths to expand manufacturing and build deeper technological strengths.

Jaishankar also highlighted the importance of understanding the impact of economic growth on India and how it can contribute to creating deep strengths, such as manufacturing and technological development.

"As we grow, particularly in the economic domain, it is more and more important to insist, as part of any understanding, how much of it will lead to it being made in India and employed in India. Sometimes, looking particularly back, perhaps we have put too low a price on access to India," Jaishankar said.

He added, "So, if I were to look ahead to Amrit Kaal, the journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'. I would say, if I were to make a judgement... I would certainly look at where the decision would add and subtract from comprehensive national power and also what way it would really contribute to creating deep strengths within India. One obvious example is the quest to expand manufacturing and also to build deeper technological strengths."

The EAM also dismissed criticism over delays in signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and its partners, stating that the government is considering both merits and risks, as the decision will expose millions of Indians.

He added, "FTAs, at the end of the day, for a country with the per capita income that we have, for a country with the small producers that we do, I would very, very judiciously consider the merits and the risks of an FTA. Because at the end of the day, we are exposing; every decision of an FTA is exposing millions of people. Their livelihoods are on the line."

He urged the government to speed up the process of signing FTAs, as every decision exposes millions of people and their livelihoods. Jaishankar also dismissed criticism over delays in signing a FTA with the UK, stating that every open step is an achievement in itself.

"I hear this naysayer narrative coming back; why isn't India quickly signing up with the UK? Nobody says why the UK isn't quickly signing up with India. So somewhere, it seems like we have to make that accommodation. We are the people who are somewhere holding back, and we should speed it up because every FTA and every open step is an achievement in itself," Jaishankar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor